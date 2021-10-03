 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $99,000

Own a piece of Arthur history! One of the few remaining original structures from early Arthur. Built in 1892, the home was a saltbox style, later it was remodeled and became the Gibson Hotel, overnight lodging for the railroad workers. The distinctive second story veranda was added, and the wrap around porch completed. The wrought iron fence came from the Honeymoon House in Hammond, IL. A 2-car detached garage was added during renovations in the 60s, along with making a private outside entrance to the upstairs. There are 4 rooms upstairs, along with spacious bathroom. Downstairs has 4 rooms, including a kitchen, bathroom, office/bedroom and sun filled parlor. Property has 2 furnaces, 2 water heaters and window units throughout. Showings starting September 18, 2021 - Contact Listing Agent for more information.

