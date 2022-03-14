031522-mat-nws-newsletters
A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents.
A cat died in a fire that displaced the resident Sunday morning in Charleston.
Abigail Schmitz has been promoted to principal at Carl Sandburg Elementary School.
The Mattoon school board Tuesday approved construction bids for the renovation of the 400 wing at Mattoon High School and the construction of a new greenhouse.
COVID-19 altered the traditional opportunities for loved ones to mourn
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
WINDSOR — Tyler Todd Hilligoss, 36, of Windsor, IL, passed away, at home, on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
According to Illinois political operatives and experts, Madigan’s hold on his caucus was the result of his near-unilateral control over the legislative process and a dominant political organization with a tried-and-true method for getting Democrats elected
The race for Coles County sheriff officially got underway Monday with the start of the filing period for the June primary election.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.