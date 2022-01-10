 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Humboldt - $110,000

1BR/1BA Home on Country Setting of 5 Acres near Cooks Mills. This 7 room home boasts two oversized, sun filled living rooms with french doors; hardwood floor in Dining Room and one of the Living Rooms. Partial upstairs has cedar closet and open, walk in attic. Back porch has hook up for washer/dryer. 3/4 basement. Concrete patio area outside. Seller is parceling 5 acres along with the house (survey forthcoming). Upon survey completion, there will be a new Parcel ID number for this 5 acre plot. Home is being sold As-Is.

