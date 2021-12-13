2 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $117,000

This home welcomes you to its almost QUARTER ACRE property in the heart of Arthur! Admire the hardwood floors throughout the main living quarters, generous size bedrooms and open concept living/dinning room. It features a dry basement with plenty of storage, laundry area and extra living space. Updates include newly remodeled bathroom, new water heater, sump pump, plumbing, gutter guards, all in 2019. Fresh paint and light fixtures in 2020. New roof on home and garage in 2018 and updated kitchen in 04'.New furnace and AC in 03'. New 6' vinyl privacy fence in 19' as well.