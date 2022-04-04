 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $153,000

Step into this 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch and feel right at home. This property boasts newer roof and windows, new flooring, new bath and new appliances. Warm and inviting, this 1462 sq ft home utilizes all spaces for living and storage. Two car attached garage with additional workroom and work bench. Fenced in backyard, additional parking or room to build on to the north. Clean and move in ready - this home won't last long. Call today.

