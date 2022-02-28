This bungalow has a lot to offer- Original Hardwood flooring throughout; 2 bed/1 bath; Large Open kitchen. Enclosed back porch leads to patio and carport area that could be great for entertaining. Laundry room has been added at some point in the life of this home, and leads to extra closet storage space. Roof approximately 10 years old. Gas boiler sends hot water head to baseboards in every room. Refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer all stay, plus a 42" TV in kitchen. Shed in back yard is 8 -10 years old. Nice starter home with inviting back yard!
2 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $58,000
