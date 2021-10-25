This bungalow has a lot to offer- Original Hardwood flooring throughout; 2 bed/1 bath; Large Open kitchen. Enclosed back porch leads to patio and carport area that could be great for entertaining. Laundry room has been added at some point in the life of this home, and leads to extra closet storage space. Roof approximately 10 years old. Gas boiler sends hot water head to baseboards in every room. Refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer all stay, plus a 42" TV in kitchen. Shed in back yard is 8 -10 years old. Nice starter home with inviting back yard!
2 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $62,000
This is a developing story that will be updated.
A $60 million sports and events development unveiled Thursday afternoon is expected to be a major economic generator for the region, officials said.
Officials have announced plans for a $60 million regional sports complex in Coles County. Here's what to know about the proposal, called the Lincoln Land of Sports Complex.
The Mattoon, El Paso-Gridley, Prairie Central and Eureka school systems are listed.
No serious injuries were reported in a Charleston house fire on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The Mattoon woman observed the child to have labored breathing and to have bruising and cuts on different parts of his body.
Maranatha Christian Academy in Mattoon plans next fall to move into the former Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center along west DeWitt Avenue/Illinois Route 121.
Authorities said that a examination of the child revealed further injuries, including the loss of teeth.
Terry Lee has owned and operated Aabells Sales & Services shop at 1813 Broadway Ave. in downtown Mattoon since 1981.
Torin Kursell was driving southbound Tuesday evening on Illinois Route 130 north of Charleston when he glimpsed an eerie sight in the sky.