 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $94,500

2 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $94,500

Built in 1952, this bungalow, just two blocks from downtown, is the perfect size - with two bedrooms/1 bath, oversized living room, large, open kitchen plus a mudroom. Beautiful, newer hardwood floors throughout living room and bedrooms, with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. Tub and surround recently upgraded in the bathroom. New Herschberger double-hung windows throughout in 2011-2012. Roof approximately 20 years old. Home has gas hot water heat throughout and no central A/C. Boiler for heat was updated and checked in 2020, and new 30 gallon hot water heater installed then also. In the kitchen, the large, granite topped cabinet with lots of storage, will stay, as well as the refrigerator and the gas range. Mudroom in the back features lots of windows - as does the kitchen and living room. Lots of natural light and cool summer breezes! Covered patio at back for sitting outside. Concrete block detached garage is single car and handy to both alleys. This home is tidy and nice - ready to move into! Come see it soon!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in head-on crash in Shelby County

Two die in head-on crash in Shelby County

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along 2100 North Road at 800 East Road. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News