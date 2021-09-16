Built in 1952, this bungalow, just two blocks from downtown, is the perfect size - with two bedrooms/1 bath, oversized living room, large, open kitchen plus a mudroom. Beautiful, newer hardwood floors throughout living room and bedrooms, with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. Tub and surround recently upgraded in the bathroom. New Herschberger double-hung windows throughout in 2011-2012. Roof approximately 20 years old. Home has gas hot water heat throughout and no central A/C. Boiler for heat was updated and checked in 2020, and new 30 gallon hot water heater installed then also. In the kitchen, the large, granite topped cabinet with lots of storage, will stay, as well as the refrigerator and the gas range. Mudroom in the back features lots of windows - as does the kitchen and living room. Lots of natural light and cool summer breezes! Covered patio at back for sitting outside. Concrete block detached garage is single car and handy to both alleys. This home is tidy and nice - ready to move into! Come see it soon!
2 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $94,500
