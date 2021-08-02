2 Bedroom Home in Casey, Il - $350,000

PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD " AS IS" This home is overlooking a creek and meadow in a secluded location in the middle of about 60 acres of woods and beside a pond. The home is 44 feet by 28 feet with a 28 foot high cathedral ceiling in the living with numerous decks-one of which is a screened-in porch which extends out over the pond. There are four levels, basement, ground level, balcony, and small attic. There is a spiral staircase that goes from the basement to the balcony and a pull down stairs to the attic. There are three wood-burning fireplaces, and two bathrooms. One bathroom has a hot tub in it. The roof was replaced about 7 years ago. Municipal water runs along the road and is available to the home. There is a multi-car garage/workshop with a concrete floor south of the home which is 96' X 40'. It has two walk-in doors and two overhead doors. One overhead door on the north and one on the south side so you can drive through to park and not have to backup. Also a lean-2-pole on the east side--960 square feet. The home was built in 1975 and the owner, his wife, and family lived in it till about 7 years ago when he got sick and moved to town. The home has been empty since that time. The home is located 20 to 30 miles from Interstate 70 and Interstate 57, Effingham, Mattoon, Lake Land College, Casey and Newton where there is plenty of employment, recreation, and advanced educational facilities. Also located in the same cities are shopping malls, movie theaters and numerous dinning facilities. The owner of the home has an interest in about 700 acres of woods and crop land adjacent to the home which is not for sale; however, hunting rights could be available. If the buyer wants additional wood Land surrounding the home besides the 10 acres listed with the home, 5, 10, 15, and 20 tracts are available for $6,000.00 per acre. You have read about several of the good things, since the home has not been lived in for several years, here are some of the problems that will need to be fixed. Some of these issues will be seen in the pictures, the deck on the north side of the is home is falling in, the walk way to the islands has fallen in, the other decks will need some work done on those, if not replaced with new. These are small issues when you look at the whole picture, once the property is restored. Take a look, give us a call. we are here to help. This might be the home or the home away from home you are searching to own!