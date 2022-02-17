Great investment opportunity on Charleston's north side! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home boasts lots of natural light and ample space. The new cabinetry plus island and a great pantry make the kitchen perfect for entertaining. The conveniently located mudroom gives you extra storage and organization. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet space and easy access to the full bathroom. Outside, enjoy the fully fenced yard with a newer detached garage and bonus storage in the garden shed! Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $49,500
