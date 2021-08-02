2 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $59,900

Nicely remodeled home on corner lot near North Park and just blocks from business district and university. Interior has remodeled bath and kitchen, new flooring, paint, vinyl windows, roof and water heater. Enclosed porch on north end. This is a great starter or retirement home or a move-in ready rental.
North American Lighting reported that it was drawn to Mattoon as a factory site, in part, by this community's central location along Interstate 57.
The motorized bicycle driver reportedly fled from a traffic stop, wrecked the bike, and then ran on foot before being apprehended several blocks away.
The new COVID-19 cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to more than 6,000.
"I can't believe that the director authorized a local emergency services employee working remotely from a thousand miles a way in Florida," Jason Taylor said on Friday.
An Illinois woman who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park has…
The suspect allegedly punched, kicked, and bit a dog, and threw the dog to the ground.
North American Lighting plans to open a factory and begin production this fall in an currently empty warehouse building along County Road 1000N on the north side of Mattoon.
The 5th Judicial Circuit is made up of Edgar, Clark, Cumberland, Coles and Vermilion counties.
The parties to the case have been asked to present proposed cleanup schedules for the property to the judge.
The change to federal guidance came as cases in Illinois and around the country continue to rise as the vaccination pace stagnates and mask mandates are relaxed.