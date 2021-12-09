Good value on this home located near business district. Kitchen has been through a partial remodel and both full baths are in nice condition. Two bedroom but could have third with back room that does not have a closet. Large fenced yard with garage and work space.
2 Bedroom Home in Mattoon - $45,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A distraught mother confronted the killer of her son in a courtroom and told him “you deserve to never breathe the air of freedom again” before the convicted murderer was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Illinois State Police say cleanup continues following crash involving two semitrucks south of Mattoon.
An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery and attempted robbery of four Charleston businesses.
See the surveillance camera video here. The incident is described by the police as "criminal damage to vehicle."
The Coles County Health Department has announced another COVID-related death.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Friday night's event was a return to normal as this year’s festival brought back staples like light-covered tram rides around town and visits from Santa Claus at the Mattoon Public Library.
Coles County Memorial Airport will use its more than $2.2 million in state funds to purchase equipment and for pavement reconstruction, officials said.
A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others in Michigan.
CHARLESTON — Carol Ann Lang, 49, of Charleston, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at her home.