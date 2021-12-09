 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mattoon - $45,000

Good value on this home located near business district. Kitchen has been through a partial remodel and both full baths are in nice condition. Two bedroom but could have third with back room that does not have a closet. Large fenced yard with garage and work space.

