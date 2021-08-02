2 Bedroom Home in Neoga - $175,000

Who's ready for Lake Living!? Come check out this beautiful Lake home nestled just off the main water of Lake Mattoon! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is ready for a summertime full of fun! Vaulted, cedar ceilings in the main living area/kitchen make the entertaining space great for guests to enjoy. The bathroom has a wonderful tile, walk-in shower. Also a wood burning, brick fireplace to keep you warm in the winter months. Newer vinyl window sand upgraded metal roofing. There is a massive deck off the back that overlooks the cove and boat dock. Also a large shed attached to the house for all your yard tools, and boating accessories! There are two boat lifts along with this property, as well as a newer pontoon boat! This house is being sold with all the current furnishings inside. The house propane tank was just filled recently as well. Why rent a vacation home when you can own one just 3 hours south of Chicago! Lake Mattoon is approx 1050 acres and 31 ft deep.