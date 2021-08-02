Who's ready for Lake Living!? Come check out this beautiful Lake home nestled just off the main water of Lake Mattoon! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is ready for a summertime full of fun! Vaulted, cedar ceilings in the main living area/kitchen make the entertaining space great for guests to enjoy. The bathroom has a wonderful tile, walk-in shower. Also a wood burning, brick fireplace to keep you warm in the winter months. Newer vinyl window sand upgraded metal roofing. There is a massive deck off the back that overlooks the cove and boat dock. Also a large shed attached to the house for all your yard tools, and boating accessories! There are two boat lifts along with this property, as well as a newer pontoon boat! This house is being sold with all the current furnishings inside. The house propane tank was just filled recently as well. Why rent a vacation home when you can own one just 3 hours south of Chicago! Lake Mattoon is approx 1050 acres and 31 ft deep.
2 Bedroom Home in Neoga - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
North American Lighting reported that it was drawn to Mattoon as a factory site, in part, by this community's central location along Interstate 57.
The motorized bicycle driver reportedly fled from a traffic stop, wrecked the bike, and then ran on foot before being apprehended several blocks away.
The new COVID-19 cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to more than 6,000.
"I can't believe that the director authorized a local emergency services employee working remotely from a thousand miles a way in Florida," Jason Taylor said on Friday.
An Illinois woman who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park has…
The suspect allegedly punched, kicked, and bit a dog, and threw the dog to the ground.
North American Lighting plans to open a factory and begin production this fall in an currently empty warehouse building along County Road 1000N on the north side of Mattoon.
The 5th Judicial Circuit is made up of Edgar, Clark, Cumberland, Coles and Vermilion counties.
The parties to the case have been asked to present proposed cleanup schedules for the property to the judge.
The change to federal guidance came as cases in Illinois and around the country continue to rise as the vaccination pace stagnates and mask mandates are relaxed.