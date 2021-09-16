PROPERTY BEING SOLD "AS IS" Good Home for 1st time buyers or someone wanting to move into town from the country. Possibly a rental investment. Home is close to restaurants, Casey's General Store, Bank, Library, WMCA, Village Hall, Fire Department, Dollar General, Churches. Give us a call, We will be happy to show you.
2 Bedroom Home in Toledo - $79,900
