 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $74,000

2 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $74,000

Quiet Rural Community Living and a Great Affordable Home! This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Family and Dining Rooms, Utility area and an Enclosed Porch or Den. Large Kitchen with Pantry for extra storage. Hardwood trim and some new light fixtures. Large yard with a 6 foot private fenced yard. One car attached Garage with and additional carport and storage sheds. Close to a park, dining and shopping. Small town living with a great school district. Put this one on the list to view.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News