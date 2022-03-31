2 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $74,000

Quiet Rural Community Living and a Great Affordable Home! This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Family and Dining Rooms, Utility area and an Enclosed Porch or Den. Large Kitchen with Pantry for extra storage. Hardwood trim and some new light fixtures. Large yard with a 6 foot private fenced yard. One car attached Garage with and additional carport and storage sheds. Close to a park, dining and shopping. Small town living with a great school district. Put this one on the list to view.