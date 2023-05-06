Name: Alexa Hernandez

Age: 28

Employer: Charleston CUSD No. 1

Title: LPN

Number of years you have been a nurse: Six

Family: Spouse Austin Hernandez with our first baby on the way

Why did you become a nurse?

I’ve always loved helping people.

What is the hardest part of your job?

The hardest part of my job is the unknown of every day.

What do you like best about your job?

I love getting to interact with the kids. Kindergarten is such a pivotal part in a student's academic career so I always strive to make their day brighter in any way I can!

What was the biggest challenge you face?

The biggest challenge was probably learning the new role from switching to a doctor's office setting to the school nurse setting.

What keeps you up at night?

Coffee

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Mattoon/Charleston?

Sarah Bush has always provided me with the best care! The OBGYN clinic is top notch and will always be one of my favorite parts of SBL!

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Building trusting relationships with patients!

Who is your mentor?

Nicole Wochner has always been my go-to gal for any nursing related question!

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

Do it! It’s difficult, but so rewarding!

What do you do in your downtime?

Spend time with family, fires in the summer, four-wheeler rides, anything outdoors!

What is your guilty pleasure?

Naps!