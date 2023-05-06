Name: Ashley Whitley

Age: 33

Employer: Just left Sarah Bush Lincoln on March 31

Title: Registered Nurse

Are you currently up to date on your licensing and working in the nursing field? I am currently licensed. I just left nursing on 3/31/23 to be able to spend more time with my daughter. I worked as a surgical/trauma nurse at Carle Hospital in Champaign, and then transferred to SBL to work in surgery and then in the Urology Clinic.

Number of years you have been a nurse: Seven

Family: Husband Mike Whitley and 2-year-old daughter Adrienne

Why did you become a nurse?

It was always my dream to have a job that made a difference and helped people.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Dealing with insurance. Unfortunately, insurance dictates our ability to care for our patients.

What do you like best about your job?

I loved the connections that I made with my patients. Being in the Urology Clinic, I got to see my patients regularly and was able to get to know them personally.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

What keeps you up at night?

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Mattoon/Charleston?

I feel like we are constantly improving and growing, which allows us to reach a larger patient population.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

I was nominated twice for the Daisy Award while working at Carle Foundation Hospital in my first year of nursing.

Who is your mentor?

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

Make sure this is something that you really have the heart for. Patients deserve more than people that are only doing it for a paycheck. It is a difficult career and if it isn’t something you love, you won’t last.

What do you do in your downtime?

I spend time with my husband and daughter.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Iced lattes from Milk & Honey Coffee House