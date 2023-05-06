Name: Brandi Buchanan

Age: 31

Employer: Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital

Title: Registered Nurse

Number of years you have been a nurse: Three

Family: Husband Zachary Buchanan (five years) and two dogs, Buster and Red

Why did you become a nurse?

I have always wanted to be a nurse. I enjoy helping people and I always hope to make someone's day better.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Becoming emotionally attached to my patients and their families.

What do you like best about your job?

I am always learning something new.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

Not having enough staff and always being so busy.

What keeps you up at night?

Worrying about a patient after my shift ends.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Mattoon/Charleston?

I believe Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital is a great organization to work for and I feel very fortunate to be part of it. We are constantly growing.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

I am very proud of winning the Daisy Award. It is always nice to be recognized for the hard work that is put in.

Who is your mentor?

I don't have a certain mentor. I look up to a lot of people I work with. I have learned so much from each person. I feel lucky to have such amazing coworkers that are always willing to help.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

It can be a difficult job to do and it can be the most rewarding job. Believe in yourself that you can do it and always be willing to learn something new.

What do you do in your downtime?

I enjoy being outside. I spend a lot of my free time with my family and friends.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Planning vacations