Name: Camryn Carlen

Age: 24

Employer: Sarah Bush Lincoln

Title: Registered Nurse

Number of years you have been a nurse: Three

Family: Husband Kody Carlen, daughter Gracie Carlen and 35 weeks pregnant with a baby boy

Why did you become a nurse?

I became a nurse because I have had a passion to help people for as long as I could remember.

What is the hardest part of your job?

As a hospice nurse, the hardest part of my job is losing patients after developing relationships with them and their family over time.

What do you like best about your job?

A lot of the time when people have experiences with health care, it’s a difficult and sometimes scary time being sick or a loved one being sick. The best part of my job is being the one positive memory associated with that time. If I can make a patient or family member look back on a hard time with just a little positivity then I feel like I succeeded.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

What keeps you up at night?

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Mattoon/Charleston?

I feel that we are truly blessed as a community to have Sarah Bush Lincoln in our rural area providing excellent care to our population.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Truly just the amount of people that I know I have helped over the years is a huge accomplishment to me.

Who is your mentor?

This is a hard question to answer. I have had many influences, but one in particular would probably be my preceptor on 4 medical, who I believe actually received this honor last year: Brandon Wilson. He taught me so much about being a nurse as he is very passionate about nursing.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

The one piece of advice I have is before pursuing nursing, make sure it is something you are passionate about.

What do you do in your downtime?

Spend time with my family.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Mexican food