Name: Kathryn Newkirk

Age: 59

Employer: Regional Foot Center Ltd.; Dr. John Killough

Title: Licensed Practical Nurse

Number of years you have been a nurse: 29

Family: Husband Donald, two sons, Adam (wife Holly) and Jesse (wife Jamie) and four grandchildren

Why did you become a nurse?

I knew I could make a difference in the lives of others because I have the passion for nursing and the compassion for patients.

What is the hardest part of your job?

There is often not enough time in the day to accomplish all that I would like to accomplish.

What do you like best about your job?

The patients; everyone is unique and has a story. I enjoy meeting new patients and learning their story, and I enjoy seeing returning patients and hearing an update on their lives. It truly is about making those connections.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

The bureaucratic hurdles in health care are a challenge.

What keeps you up at night?

Reviewing my mental checklist from the day, always wanting to be sure nothing was overlooked.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Mattoon/Charleston?

Like any profession, there are both the good and the not-so-good. I feel there is always room for improvement, even among the best in the field.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

The friends I have made on this journey.

Who is your mentor?

Denise Guinn

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

You have to possess a big heart.

What do you do in your downtime?

I enjoy spending time with my grandchildren and crafting.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Coffee