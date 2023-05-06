Name: Kelli Shriver

Age: 44

Employer: Mattoon Healthcare

Title: Licensed Practical Nurse

Number of years you have been a nurse: 22

Family information: Two children.

Why did you become a nurse?

Love working with people.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Losing my loved ones.

What do you like best about your job?

Getting them rehabilitated and home.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

COVID was a huge challenge.

What keeps you up at night?

Worrying about if I did enough

How do you feel about the quality of healthcare in Mattoon/Charleston?

We do our very best. Everywhere is staff shortage which is a challenge

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Staying in the same place learning as much as I have.

Who is your mentor?

Lots of people.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

It is very rewarding.

What do you do in your downtime?

Kids, sports and relaxing.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Food.