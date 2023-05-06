Name: Merideth Goodwin-Jarvis

Age: 34

Employer: HSHS St. Mary’s ICU (Decatur) and Odd Fellow Rebekah Home (Mattoon)

Title: Critical Care Registered Nurse and Infection Preventionist

Number of years you have been a nurse: Seven

Family: Husband Nathan and 12-year-old son Gage

Why did you become a nurse?

I chose to become a nurse after taking care of my younger brother who had cerebral palsy. I felt even at a young age there were less than enough people to help care for those who were sick and unhealthy.

What is the hardest part of your job?

I feel like one of hardest parts of my job can and will always be being a strong advocate for my patients and doing it graciously. Also, taking the loss of a patient but knowing we have done everything medically necessary for them despite the efforts.

What do you like best about your job?

The best part of my job is seeing patients who have come in with infections or traumas and seeing the final result. Watching them progress from a point that looked like no return to getting better to go home and walking out the building to live the remaining years of their lives.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

The biggest challenge I face would have to be education. Education with staff about antibiotic use and meeting specific criteria for antibiotics, policies and procedures and education with families about antibiotic use and isolation.

What keeps you up at night?

I would say that would be having to pass off an unstable patient and worrying if they survived the night.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Mattoon/Charleston?

The quality of health care in our area was shattered during the height of the pandemic. As a community three years later, we have begun making mends to things that were damaged during that time. I see our community improving health care for many who remain unable to leave their homes and ways that we have adapted to provide services to them.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

My biggest accomplishment in the nursing field has been growth. Growing to be a mentor to other new nurses and self-growth in leadership and professionalism.

Who is your mentor?

That is hard one because there are many, but the one who stands out the most is Rebecca Henington. She is the most well-composed nurse I have ever had the pleasure to work with. She is beyond knowledgeable, she is a motivator, and is an amazing advocate for any of her patients. I learn something new every time we work together.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

If you truly have a passion for this profession, never give up working for it. Some days you are going to be pushed to what feels like a breaking point and your mind will try and convince you to quit before your body will quit. This is where you must keep pushing; the reward will be worth it.

What do you do in your downtime?

In my down time, I spend almost all of it with my family. Working in a field that can be very unpredictable, we cherish our loved ones even more.

What is your guilty pleasure?

My guilty pleasure would be asking doctors questions about diseases and disease processes that are rare that I have seen in patients. I’m obsessed with understanding how, why, and what to do for each patient. So in a sense education and snacks are my guilty pleasure.