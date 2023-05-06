Name: Nancy Gelsinger

Age: 61

Employer: Ridgeview Health and Rehab

Title: CEO/Administrator

Number of years you have been a nurse: 27

Family: Son Adam and raising a niece and two nephews

Why did you become a nurse?

I have always been involved in taking care of people, starting as a CNA in 1982. I wanted to be able to offer more to the people I crossed paths with in a health care setting. I would choose the same path if I was to do it all over again.

What is the hardest part of your job?

It was challenging for me when I began working on the business side because, at times, my nursing heart doesn’t agree with a business brain. At the end of the day, my residents' care is what matters the most.

What do you like best about your job?

The people. All of them, the residents, my staff, the community members and other health care providers I get to collaborate with.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

Separating work from family time.

What keeps you up at night?

Just the general “Did I do everything? Is there something more or different I could have done?” All those end of the day questions that pop up.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Mattoon/Charleston?

I feel we have some really good health care providers. We have a hospital that has made changes to keep up with current practices and provide the most up-to-date treatments.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Being able to be an advocate for my patients. As I have progressed in my career, I have been given the opportunity to voice concerns and make changes that will positively impact the patients I care for.

Who is your mentor?

Shirley Dunn. She was my administrator who talked me into pursuing my nursing degree and furthering my career in health care.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

You better love it. This isn’t just a job and it isn’t a job for everyone. Your heart needs to be in it for the people who will come under your care.

What do you do in your downtime?

Spend time with my family.

What is your guilty pleasure?