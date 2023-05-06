Name: Shawna Newlin

Age: 31

Employer: Odd Fellow Rebekah Home

Title: Licensed Practical Nurse

Number of years you have been a nurse: Two years going on three

Family: Husband Reece Newlin

Why did you become a nurse?

I fell in love with the geriatric population while working as an activity aide and I found myself wanting to help care for those with dementia. I love helping find new ways to assist and provide comfort to those who suffer from this disease. I love being able to make the last part of their journey fulfilling and provide them with a sense of dignity, as well as give them a chance to feel a part of a community and family.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Having to help loved ones say goodbye.

What do you like best about your job?

I love my residents, and I enjoy getting to know them and their life stories.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

Going through half of nursing school online because of COVID, then starting out as a nurse during the pandemic.

What keeps you up at night?

Usually my cats, or my husband scrolling through TikTok. Another thing that keep me up, however, is wondering if I did enough that day to ensure my residents had everything they needed.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Mattoon/Charleston?

I know that improvement is needed everywhere. I feel like the quality had been down for a while but that its starting to improve again. I think we need more people wanting to be CNAs and work with geriatric populations.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

I don’t have one yet.

Who is your mentor?

I work with some amazing nurses. When I first started out working the floor by myself these nurses kept me afloat and kept me from sinking. Jacob Edersheim, Cherry Carlson, Kerri Tittle, Kyla Thorton, and Merideth Jarvis. If not for these individuals I don’t know how I would have survived. They provide so much teamwork and always answered my calls no matter how small it was. To be honest, they should be the ones being recognized.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

It can be a thankless job sometimes. Places will always have problems, but you must be the one that makes the changes you want to see.

What do you do in your downtime?

I love putting together Legos, and going to the movies with my husband, reading, and playing some video games.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Binge watching the same movie series or TV show repeatedly.