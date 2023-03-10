DECATUR — Twenty-two spellers from the region will compete Saturday for the chance to move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this year.

This year's regional spelling bee is set for 9 a.m. at Richland Community College's Shilling Center. The victor advances to the national competition. For the past three years, that title has gone to Maroa-Forsyth Middle School student Arnav Kolluru, who is now in high school.

The Coles County Spelling Bee was held Feb. 8. A rule change this year allowed the top two spellers to advance to the regional competition. They were Alexandru Chiritescu of Charleston Middle School and Gabby Cline of St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon. Both are eighth graders.

In addition to the two Coles County spellers, the regional competition will feature nine spellers from Macon County, two each from Douglas, Piatt and Richland counties, and one each from Effingham, Fayette, Clay and Moultrie counties.

The weeklong national competition, which includes several rounds, kicks off May 28, with finals broadcast on Thursday, June 1, on the ION network.