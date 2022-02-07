3 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $134,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Come on into your new home! This extremely well maintained home offers 3 bed 2 bath and a "Oversized" Family Room. Located on "Brick Lined" Main Street this home offers: Roof 2017, New plumbing/sewer for whole home (Neff Mattoon) 2018, Sump pump, mold remediation (The Floor Show Mattoon) 2022, Foundation sealed in 2022 as well. Hardwood cabinets in the Kitchen with plenty of storage, each garage bay has a workshop area, truly something for everyone!! If you are looking for a move in ready home that offers a oversized fenced yard this home is for you!! Dimensions: Living Room (14.9x18.6) Bed 1 (9.7x15) Bed 2 (11.6x10) Bed 3 (13x11.7) Kitchen (11x8) Eat-In Dining (9x8) Family Room (20x20) Laundry (7x5) Utility (9x8)

