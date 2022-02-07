Come on into your new home! This extremely well maintained home offers 3 bed 2 bath and a "Oversized" Family Room. Located on "Brick Lined" Main Street this home offers: Roof 2017, New plumbing/sewer for whole home (Neff Mattoon) 2018, Sump pump, mold remediation (The Floor Show Mattoon) 2022, Foundation sealed in 2022 as well. Hardwood cabinets in the Kitchen with plenty of storage, each garage bay has a workshop area, truly something for everyone!! If you are looking for a move in ready home that offers a oversized fenced yard this home is for you!! Dimensions: Living Room (14.9x18.6) Bed 1 (9.7x15) Bed 2 (11.6x10) Bed 3 (13x11.7) Kitchen (11x8) Eat-In Dining (9x8) Family Room (20x20) Laundry (7x5) Utility (9x8)
3 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $134,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Charleston police officer and wanted sex offender, who had been on the run in Mexico, is now back in Coles County after an eight-year international manhunt, police report.
A Mattoon man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Effingham County.
Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Coles County area. Have one to add? Email us at MAT.Editorial@lee.net.
The ruling leaves local school leaders seeking answers to questions and determining how to proceed.
With severe winter weather still holding out around Central Illinois on Thursday, accumulated snow and wind-driven drifts are leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.
"It’s leadership only your team can provide & things will get messy without it," one superintendent tweeted at Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state officials.
While experts predict ranges from five to 16 inches of snow, Mattoon city officials, businesses and residents prepare for the first major snowstorm this season.
An Indiana priest believes evil still lingers on the property and cautioned people against going for a visit — and if they must, to bring religious protection.
Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday granted a request from attorney Tom DeVore to temporarily halt the governor’s executive orders on masking and quarantining for schools, finding that the measures are beyond the governor’s authority and deprive students of due process.
Two years after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers are heading back to the office. But not all of them.