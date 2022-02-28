3 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $164,900

Situated on a scenic brick road near downtown Arcola, this character-filled home is the perfect combination of original charm and modern updates. From the gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level to the arched doorways and exposed brick, you'll find so much to love inside this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home. Neutral tones and natural light greet you as you enter the living room. The open family room and dining room combo is highlighted by stylish light fixtures and a built-in bar featuring full tiled backsplash and roll out shelves. Head into the modern kitchen to discover stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, beautiful dark wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. Rounding out the main level, the full bathroom offers a jetted tub, tiled surround, and dual vanity. At the top of the beautiful open staircase, you'll find a unique landing with beautiful exposed beams. All three bedrooms offer walk-in closets. A half bath conveniently sits between two of the bedrooms. The partially finished basement provides great possibilities for extended living area. Additional storage in the two car detached garage. Enjoy your morning coffee or relaxing evenings on the wood deck overlooking the fully fenced yard with fire pit. New roof in 2017. Check this one out today!