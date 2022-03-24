Home being sold in As-Is condition. Needs work inside including HVAC. Utilities have not been connected for several years. Roof appears to be good condition. Large lot across from city park. This property will not qualify for VA, FHA, Rural Development or any other type of government funding.
3 Bedroom Home in Arcola - $30,000
