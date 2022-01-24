Great opportunity to purchase a quality house in Arthur. Extra large corner lot. Quiet neighborhood with limited traffic. House offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with plenty of storage space. Located close to both the grade school and High school. Recent updates include vinyl insulated windows and metal roof and flooring. Room Dimensions; Kitchen 13.75'x14', Dining 9.75' x 15.5', Family 12' x 9.5', Living 13.25' x 13.5', BR-1 12.25' x 11.5', BR-2 10.33 x 11.5', BR-3 12.88' x 13', Garage 13.33' x 21',
3 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $114,900
