This lovely bungalow has been entirely refurbished by a local family, and made for a new homeowner to love and cherish. All new Lifeproof floating floors, new carpets, new HVAC - gas forced air with Central Air; New waterlines to street w/PEX lines inside; Basement and crawl space foundation walls have been fixed; New drive-way rock and new mulch and rock in landscaping beds; New interiors doors throughout. Exterior walls in kitchen and bath have new foam insulation, as does crawl space and basement. Attic space has new cellulose blown in. New Kitchen cabinets and counter tops. All appliances stay. No garbage disposal is installed, but hook-ups are there for it. No water line has been run to the refrigerator. Detached garage is nice and clean, and this home has a nice backyard for family time. This is like a whole new house! Home inspection was done professionally prior to listing.
3 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $129,500
