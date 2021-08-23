Immaculate, Well-Maintained 3BR/2BA Tri-Level on Corner Lot in Arthur. Spacious Kitchen boasts tons of storage; Sun-filled Dining Area has patio doors leading to covered patio. Pristine original hardwood floors in all bedrooms; All-Purpose Room in Lower Level may be used for office, game room, playroom, additional bedroom (walk out door to garage). Utility Room has washer/dryer and additional storage space and pantry. Attached garage boasts workspace, shelving and generator hookup. Both Bathrooms recently remodeled; Stairs refinished in 2006; New gutters 2014; New siding and Roof 2013; Garage Roof 2010. Nicely landscaped with attention to detail throughout. A Must See Property! Call today to schedule your showing. Room Dimensions: Entry: 12.5x4.5; Living Room: 17.5x15; Kitchen: 22x11; Bath 1: 8.5x10' BR1: 12x13; BR2: 10x11; BR3: 10x13; Bath 2: 7x8; Utility Room: 12.8x5.5; All purpose Room in Lower Level: 28x16.5.
3 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $137,000
