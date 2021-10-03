This lovely home has been gutted from floor joists to ceilings, with everything new in between. New layout of walls, rooms and doors makes for a fabulous traffic flow. All new everything started in 2020 and finished in 2021. You are going to be surprised by the efficiency of every part of this clean and comfy home!
3 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $152,500
