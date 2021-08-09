3 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $274,500

3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath country home on 1.84 acres located in rural Arthur, IL. Outside you will find a large backyard and large trees. Outbuildings include a 30 x 40 garage/shop, 16 x 26 shop and a 44 x 66 barn with horse stalls and a large hayloft. Has a newer livestock fence for your horses. House has some newer windows and a newer boiler. This is a move in ready property that is only one half mile east of Arthur on State Rte 133. If you are possibly looking for a potential business location, you may want to check in here.