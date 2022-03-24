Large open kitchen and hardwood flooring are what make this home! Perfect for the investor or the homeowner wanting to make their own mark. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a fenced in, sizeable back yard. The front bedroom has original hardwood under the carpet. Seller will give flooring allowance with the right offer! Located close to the edge of town and by the local ball diamonds, waiting for those summer game nights! Updates current owners have done over time are newer roof and HVAC.
3 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $39,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The handcrafted drink restaurant, Ginger Ale’s, will be opening soon in Mattoon.
An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents.
Thomas M. Miller helped hide the body after the woman had been murdered by her grandson.
"He was alarmed, as anyone might be," a fire department official said. "He said he thought he hooked a hand or a foot."
Former nursing home employee alleges neglect of residents, filthy conditions at River Crossing location in Illinois
The former HR director alleged residents were being mistreated, common areas were seldom cleaned and that bags of dirty laundry belonging to residents went unattended for weeks.
PERRYMAN, Marilyn, 85, Mattoon, died Monday (March 21, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
The parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois was fined $339,000 by the Illinois Department of Insurance on Monday. Details:
Beau Scott chosen to lead Coles County program.
Defendant charged with damage in Decatur and Blue Mound and suspected of causing more damage in Mattoon, Arcola and Springfield.