Large open kitchen and hardwood flooring are what make this home! Perfect for the investor or the homeowner wanting to make their own mark. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a fenced in, sizeable back yard. The front bedroom has original hardwood under the carpet. Seller will give flooring allowance with the right offer! Located close to the edge of town and by the local ball diamonds, waiting for those summer game nights! Updates current owners have done over time are newer roof and HVAC.
3 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $42,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A group of concerned citizens is asking residents for their support in bringing awareness to ongoing issues happening at the Coles County Animal Shelter.
A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.
Through this program, the foundation supports people working towards a vision of healthy communities with strong local food economies through their theme of Land, Health, and Community.
Crews were dispatched to 1501 Old State Road at 5:36 a.m. in reference to a trailer on fire at the Old State Village Mobile Home.
The body of a 24-year-old Illinois man who hadn’t been seen since walking away from a car crash last month in Lake County was recovered Tuesday, authorities said.
With one winter storm already under their belt, Coles County road crews on Thursday were prepared for the worst.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
A legislative panel on Tuesday voted to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools. Here's the latest.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.