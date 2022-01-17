Large open kitchen and hardwood flooring are what make this home! Perfect for the investor or the homeowner wanting to make their own mark. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a fenced in, sizeable back yard. The front bedroom has original hardwood under the carpet. Seller will give flooring allowance with the right offer! Located close to the edge of town and by the local ball diamonds, waiting for those summer game nights! Updates current owners have done over time are newer roof and HVAC.
3 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $47,900
