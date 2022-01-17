 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $47,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Charleston - $47,900

Large open kitchen and hardwood flooring are what make this home! Perfect for the investor or the homeowner wanting to make their own mark. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a fenced in, sizeable back yard. The front bedroom has original hardwood under the carpet. Seller will give flooring allowance with the right offer! Located close to the edge of town and by the local ball diamonds, waiting for those summer game nights! Updates current owners have done over time are newer roof and HVAC.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News