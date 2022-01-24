3 Bedroom Home in Humboldt - $170,000

This Is an older 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2014 sq ft farmhouse on 1 acre with a 32x48 (2016) pole barn, 10x15 outdoor (heated/cooled) Office building, 10x16 (heated/cooled) building that is currently being used as a puppy nursery, 12x24 (6) pen dog kennel with outdoor runs, and a large fenced in socialization pen with artificial turf. This home has forced heat and air with 2 corn burner stoves to help offset the heating costs. This property also has an established grapevine, several young fruit trees, elderberries, blackberries and strawberries. A great country property that is located approx 2.5 miles east of Cooks Mills IL. If you're looking for a house in the country but still close enough to conveniences you'll want to check out this opportunity!