3 Bedroom Home in Lovington - $295,000

3 bed, 1.5 bath 1590 sf home with 2 car attached garage and 500 sf partial basement on 6.65 acres with plenty of trees. Also includes a 24' x 36' Graber building, built new in 2019 with 12' x 24' open patio, a 14' x 24' yard shed with plenty of storage, and a 16' diameter grain bin that is being used for storage. There were 2 new garage doors installed in attached garage in 2018. You will enjoy the view from the living room or the screened in back porch as you watch the deer and plenty of other wildlife in the rolling backyard. The Jonathan Branch Creek is flowing through the backyard surrounded with plenty of large trees which creates a natural habitat for deer and other wildlife. If you enjoy country living you will want to check out this dream property!