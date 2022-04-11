Wow! Move right into this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with over 2000 finished square feet of living space. As you enter from the stately covered porch, you will find the living room with the original 1900 tiled fireplace and mantle, which now serve as a decorative focal point! There is a first-floor master suite with a full bath. The large dining room connects to the kitchen which features a walk-in pantry and premium stainless-steel appliances. There is also a first-floor laundry/office/flex room that offers endless possibilities. Moving up to the second floor, you will find two more bedrooms, a second full bath, and a 28x13 finished attic space with a sloped ceiling that would make a great playroom or storage space. The fenced backyard has a large deck and a garden shed to store all your stuff! The unfinished basement has updated mechanicals and additional storage space. Updates to this home in recent years include complete replumbing, rewired electrical, new dual pane replacement windows, new kitchen appliances, a new water heater and a new garden shed. Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour. Hurry, this one will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Mattoon - $140,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
By the narrowest of margins, the Mattoon City Council has agreed to assist with funding studies and legal services related to the planned Lincoln Land of Sports Complex.
A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents.
Crews arrived at 607 S. 33rd St. to find smoke coming from the home.
A collapsing exterior wall on a building on the courthouse square in Charleston has led to a road being closed until further notice.
Jace Owen has been racing all over the world ever since turning pro in 2014 and competed in AMA Supercross Championships in the east and west regions of the United States.
Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.
Law enforcement officials said modern DNA analysis helped them identify the man responsible for killing three women in the late-1980s while they worked overnight shifts at motels off Interstate 65.
The mailer from Irvin's campaign leads with the big headline "Bailey breaks with Trump" and features a picture of him next to pictures of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.