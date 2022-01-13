Cute & quaint home in a quiet neighborhood in Mattoon. This 3 bed, 1 bath home offers a functional kitchen updated in the past 3 years with popular white cabinetry and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized with lots of natural light. Enjoy the newly remodeled laundry room. The backyard has a newer stamped concrete patio for entertaining, poured in summer 2021 and a large mostly fenced-in yard. The home also offers a newly insulated 1 car garage in 2021 for energy efficiency. Listing agent is related to seller. You won't want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Mattoon - $79,900
