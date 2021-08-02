Brick Ranch on 1.46 Acres near Jonathan Creek area boasts space, sunlight and tons of updates. Spacious 3BR/2.5BA home, with dry basement, has an open kitchen/dining room. Under counter lighting, Corian countertops and breakfast bar are just a few of the kitchen amenities. Wood burning fireplaces in both dining area and living Room. En suite Master bath has tub/shower and mirrored closets. Oversized Utility Room can also double as home office. Basement is approx 570 sq ft with additional storage closets and maintenance room. Outdoor Back patio, two outbuildings, trees and nicely landscaped. Two-car attached garage. Updates include: Roof & Windows: 2006; New Floors: 2010; Kitchen Remodel: 2011; New Central Air/Hot Water Pump: 2014; Outbuilding: 2018; Water Heater: 2021. Call Today to Schedule your Showing - Great Rural Property!! Room Dimensions: Utility/Office: 10.6x13; Half Bath: 6.5x5.5; Back Entryway: 7x6; Kitchen: 13x15.5; Dining Room: 17.5x15.5; Living Room: 14x35; Front Entry: 6.5x6; Master BR: 16.5x17; En suite Bath: 12x5; BR2: 10x12; BR3: 12x12.5; Bath2: 8x8.5; Basement: 27.x22; Garage: 22x24.
3 Bedroom Home in Sullivan - $195,000
