3 Bedroom Home in Toledo - $179,900

PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD " AS IS " Nice country home on 3.75 acres. In the northeast corner of the property is lovely Dutch Mobile Home 1152 sq ft of living space with fireplace, 2 full baths, 2" x 6" walls, deck, carport. The Mobile Home is renting for $650. The home is 3 Bd Rm, 1 bath, open kitchen, dining rm, living rm, family rm & laundry rm and floors are wood & vinyl. All appliances stay. Deck off of the family rm. 2.5 Car detached garage.1000 gal propane tank.10' x 14' shed. Brand new chicken coop, trees surround the property, flower boxes. Property is close to restaurants, Casey's General Store, Bank, Library's, YMCA, Dollar General Store's' Churches. Give us a call, We will be happy to show you.