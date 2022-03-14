 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $140,000

Nicely remodeled three bedroom ranch in desirable Hillcrest Subdivision. Large front living room has plenty of natural light through spacious front window. Carpet was replaced in 2018 and hardwood is under carpet. Kitchen went through a nice transformation last summer with cabinets, countertops and more. White tile floor in kitchen and table area. Appliances are included. The bath has tiled walls and is tastefully done. All three bedrooms have wood floors nice space. The large back yard is home to the deck and garden shed. No back neighbor with this one. Attached garage is large enough for car and storage. Other updates include furnace in 2012, roof and sheeting 2017, central AC 2018 and back deck 2010. Windows are all vinyl replacements. Come take a look!

Tyler Todd Hilligoss

WINDSOR — Tyler Todd Hilligoss, 36, of Windsor, IL, passed away, at home, on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

