Perfect forever home to make your own! This home features 3 generous bedrooms complete with original hardwood floors! The master does have its own on suite, rare to find in this age of home. Great updates include new HVAC in 15/16', new windows installed throughout in 15/16', as well as the roof in 14'. Not only are the mechanicals new but it also features an attic fan to cool the house down for the times in between seasons. It has a full basement that is perfect for expanding when the family needs more room. The detached one car garage has been enhanced with water and 120 electric added. This home has stayed in the same family for many years. It has been very well maintained and ready for its next family.
3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $150,000
-
- Updated
