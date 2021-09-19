3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $168,525

Beautiful ranch in sought-after Hillcrest Subdivision with city water and sewer. Two family spaces with living room in front and family room with fireplace in back off kitchen. Kitchen is updated, has room for table and comes fully equipped. Don't miss the handy pantry in the kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer. Down the hallway you'll find three bedrooms and two baths including a master bed with full bath. New flooring in living room, family room and kitchen in 20. Large fenced yard in back and screened porch for pest free enjoyment. Nice two car garage attached offers storage as well. Wonderful stone patio area leads to front door. Gutters and guards new in 20 and roof in 2014. This home is move-in ready so start enjoying right away. Watch for more pictures coming soon!