 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $69,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $69,900

Nicely remodeled home with a large back yard. Flooring in home has been replaced. Newer roof and all new paint. Bath is being given a remodel. Home also has newer roof, vinyl windows and central AC unit. Great starter or investment property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Mattoon pastor safe after Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

Watch now: Mattoon pastor safe after Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News