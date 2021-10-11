Nicely remodeled home with a large back yard. Flooring in home has been replaced. Newer roof and all new paint. Bath is being given a remodel. Home also has newer roof, vinyl windows and central AC unit. Great starter or investment property.
3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $69,900
The collision also injured a 71-year-old Martinsville man who was driving a pickup truck at the time.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 a.m. Tuesday where Madison Avenue curves at Third Street.
For a second time, a Coles County jury has found Shawn Adamson guilty of all charges stemming from the 2016 shooting death of Ciara Faires.
Two crashes within a span of eight hours in Coles County claimed the lives of two motorcyclists.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the change involves the intersection of Illinois 32 and Bruce-Findlay Road, south of Sullivan.
The crash occurred at Illinois Route 16 and Coles County County Road 1200E.
A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded.
Check out final scores from all over the area here:
Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman announced he will retire at the end of the academic year in 2023.
The man's body was found surrounded by garbage and other filth prosecutors said contributed to his death.