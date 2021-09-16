 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $74,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $74,500

Nicely remodeled home with a large back yard. Flooring in home has been replaced. Newer roof and all new paint. Bath is being given a remodel. Home also has newer roof, vinyl windows and central AC unit. Great starter or investment property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in head-on crash in Shelby County

Two die in head-on crash in Shelby County

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along 2100 North Road at 800 East Road. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News