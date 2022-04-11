4 Bedroom Home in Arthur - $199,000

Amazing 4 BR/2.5BA Two-Story on Large Corner Lot in Arthur. Sunlight, Storage and Space are abundant in this home. Virtual open floor plan downstairs. Lovely family room with gas burning fireplace and coffered ceilings. Kitchen boasts ample cabinet space and pantry. Adjoining eating area off kitchen. Sliding doors off eating area lead to sun room with newer windows . Utility room has half bath and additional storage, along with washer/dryer and sink. Oversized Dining Room with bay window. Master suite on second floor with double closets, as well as walk-in closet and adjoining full bath. All bedrooms are good size with deep closets. Additional full bath upstairs. Even a laundry chute! Backyard is nicely landscaped with shed, fire pit and eating area. Two car attached garage with work space. There is no wasted space in the 2288 sq ft home. Many extras and such attention to detail. This is a must see - Call today to schedule your showing.