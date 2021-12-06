4 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $139,900

Over 3000 square feet of living space to call your own! Sitting on a third of an acre, this home offers lots of possibilities to fit your needs. Beautiful beamed cathedral ceilings and a stone wood burning fireplace standout in the spacious family room. The kitchen with breakfast bar seating provides open sight lines to a casual dining area. Low maintenance flooring shines in the front living room, which is currently being used as a bedroom. The main level also includes a spacious utility room that could double as a home office or playroom as well as a full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 4 ample sized bedrooms, including one with a bonus sitting area, and and a second full bath in the hall. The second level master suite hosts its own private bathroom. Want more space? The screened-in porch gives you extending entertaining area with even more storage in the attached 2 car garage! More space than first meets the eye! Make this home yours today!