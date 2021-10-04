Over 3000 square feet of living space to call your own! Sitting on a third of an acre, this home offers lots of possibilities to fit your needs. Beautiful beamed cathedral ceilings and a stone wood burning fireplace standout in the spacious family room. The kitchen with breakfast bar seating provides open sight lines to a casual dining area. Low maintenance flooring shines in the front living room, which is currently being used as a bedroom. The main level also includes a spacious utility room that could double as a home office or playroom as well as a full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 4 ample sized bedrooms, including one with a bonus sitting area, and and a second full bath in the hall. The second level master suite hosts its own private bathroom. Want more space? The screened-in porch gives you extending entertaining area with even more storage in the attached 2 car garage! More space than first meets the eye! Make this home yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Oakland - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The four-floor Hilton Garden Inn is set to offer a 102-room hotel with a full-service restaurant adjoining a convention center.
The new Medical Freedom Alliance held its first public event Friday evening in downtown Mattoon as participants rallied in protest of mandates for masks, quarantines and vaccinations.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
14-year-old was last seen Monday morning.
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Saturday.
The teachers' lawsuit argues that such mandates are up to the local health departments, not the school boards.
Curtis Campbell and Hannah Bell
A May graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s aviation program was among three killed in a Wisconsin airplane crash Wednesday.
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who were involved in planning rallies in support of Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.